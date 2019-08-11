Dem Rep. Tim Ryan: ‘White Supremacists Think That Donald Trump Is a White Supremacist’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) argued that white supremacists think President Donald Trump is a white supremacist.

Ryan said, “The white supremacists think that Donald Trump is a white supremacist.”

He added, “I would just say when you look at this kid in El Paso, he was saying similar things to what President Trump has said about the invasion and all of this. And all I’m saying is sometimes that the rhetoric does get so hot around immigrants, making people not feel a part of the United States, not part of the country. He these are complicated issues. Let’s deal with them. But to incite and say go back to the country that you came from, that’s not appropriate. The president is a cultural figure.”

