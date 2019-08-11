Dem Sen. Bennet: ‘People Are So Sick and Tired of Waking Up in Donald Trump’s Reality TV Show’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) declared the American people were “so sick and tired of waking up in Donald Trump’s reality TV show.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Alright, well you tweeted this week that if you are elected you promise voters that they won’t have to think about you for at least two weeks. Is it a hard strategy to try to get people to be passionate about being moderate?

BENNET: I think that people are so sick and tired of waking up in Donald Trump’s reality TV show. I think they’re sick of a president who’s dividing us. I mean it’s very clear what he’s trying to do. He acquired power by dividing the American people against themselves. He’s trying to hold onto the power by doing the same thing and every day he just tries to keep the reality TV show alive. I think Americans want to go on with their lives. They want to build their businesses, they want to raise their children, they don’t want to wake up, you know, feeling like we’re on the cusp of some crazy new thing with North Korea or Iran or- or that- you know, the president is tweeting out conspiracy theories about somebody who killed themselves in New York. They want a president who is actually doing their job so they can do their job confident that we leave the country in a better place for our kids and grandkids and- and- and confident that we’ve situated America’s leadership in this world again. So that’s what I meant by that. I think that people can check in every two weeks and see how I’m doing.