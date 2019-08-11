Harris: Trump’s Immigration Raids a ‘Campaign of Terror’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” 2020 presidential candidates Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said the ICE raids in Mississippi were a part of a “campaign of terror.”

Harris said, “Look what’s happening now, Chuck, just most recently, with the announcement of the raids from months ago, much less what happened in El Paso, to the most recent raids where hundreds of people were picked up, many released because they probably shouldn’t have been picked up in the first place, people are afraid in our country.”

Host Chuck Todd asked, “Do you think Hispanics feel targeted right now?”

Harris answered, “I do between El Paso and this ICE raid that took place in Mississippi.”

This administration has directed DHS to conduct these raids as part of what I believe is this administration’s campaign of terror, which is to make whole populations of people afraid to go to work. Children are afraid to go to school for fear that when they come home, their parents won’t be there.”

