McAuliffe: Trump’s 2020 Strategy Is Attracting ‘Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists’

On Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) weighed in on President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

McAuliffe said Trump’s “acts of division and racism” appear to show his political strategy is to attract “neo-Nazis and white supremacists.”

“I think it’s highly highly unlikely that Trump wins,” McAuliffe told host John Catsimatidis. “He can’t get above 40, 42%. These actions of division and racism that he talks about – I guess his political strategy, John, is that there are a lot of neo-Nazis and white supremacists that didn’t come out in [2016] and he’s going to get them come out out under their rock by the things he has said. I don’t believe that strategy, but he has turned off women, he has turned off white working women, he has turned off non-college-educated working women. Every category, he has really turned them off. We’re going to win in 2020. I just hope it’s big enough, John, for us to get control of the Senate.”

