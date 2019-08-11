VIDEO: Driver Veers Off Road, Plows into Parked Truck

A truck driver crashed into a truck parked outside a Spicewood, Texas, auto body shop, narrowly missing the workers, according to surveillance video footage.

The truck driver’s vehicle veered off the road, bounced into the air, and crash landed on a parked truck outside Jim’s Marine and Auto Service, KCRA reported.

One nearby auto body worker narrowly missed the out-of-control truck as he was working outside on another vehicle in the yard, running to safety as the truck created its pathway of destruction, according to the video of last Monday’s incident.

The other workers scrambled to get inside the garage as the impact created a huge pile of dust and flying debris. None of the auto workers were injured but it was unclear if the truck driver— who survived the incident— suffered any injuries.

Despite the horrifying nature of the footage, the owner of Jim’s Marine and Auto Service says its not the first time the business has dealt with a crash on its property.

“This isn’t the first time a crash such as this has happened,” said shop owner James Campbell Jr. “People in the area have been trying to have guardrails installed.”