WH’s Conway on Epstein’s Death: Trump Wants Everything Investigated

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said President Donald Trump wanted everything to be investigated on Jeffrey Epstein death when asked about the president’s retweet linking Epstein‘s death to former President Bill Clinton.

Conway said, “I think the president just wants everything to be investigated.”

She continued, “There is some unsealed information implicating some people very high up. … I’m not saying anything beyond that and I won’t. But I will say that there’s always this rush to say, ‘We need transparency, we need accountability,’ when it involves fictional accusations like collusion with Russia to swing an election.”

She added, “Trying to connect the president to this monster from years ago, where they’re seen dancing in a video versus other people who were actively, I suppose, flying around with this monster on his island, which was known as pedophile Island, perhaps there’s a public interest in knowing more about that.”

She concluded, “But again, this is all speculative, and it’s not for me to go further than where the DOJ and FBI are right now, but you do hear different people asking questions, and they want to know who else was involved in Epstein’s crime, or even just his activities.”

