Barr: We’re ‘Learning of Serious Irregularities’ at MCC – I’m ‘Angry’ at ‘Failure to Adequately Secure’ Epstein

Barr said, “I was appalled, and indeed, the whole department was, and frankly, angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner. We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation. The FBI and the Office of Inspector General are doing just that.”

