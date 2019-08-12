Dem Rep. Heck: Trump ‘Hates All Immigrants,’ Except His In-Laws and Wife

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Denny Heck (D-WA) reacted to the Trump administration’s new immigration rule by stating that “the president hates all immigrants, except his mother- and father-in-law and his wife, evidently.”

Heck said, “Look, the president hates all immigrants, except his mother- and father-in-law and his wife, evidently. He hates them whether they’re here without documents, they’re here with a green card, they’re here seeking asylum. He hates them all. And the incredible irony of this particular circumstance, Wolf, is, a lot of people here who are on green cards are working in very low-paying jobs that nobody else wants to do, and that’s why they qualify for some of these benefits. He’s not only going to be hurting these families, he’s going to be hurting the local economies, which need these people to fill these jobs.”

