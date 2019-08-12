Graham: ‘I’ve Never Seen’ Trump as Determined as He Is on Red Flag Laws, Background Checks

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that he has never seen President Trump as determined as he is to ensure law enforcement can act before people who have mental health issues before they use a firearm to hurt someone and enhance background checks.

Graham said, “I think there’s a determination by the president to act this time to create a grant program at the federal level to help local law enforcement to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people. … I’ve never seen the president this determined, quite frankly. I think he’s determined to do two things: to make sure that people who are suffering mental health problems, who are dangerous and — to themselves and others, that we act before they use the gun, and that we enhance background checks in a way that makes common sense. I think there’s bipartisan support for this.”

