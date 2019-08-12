Julián Castro: Trump ‘Wants a Whiter, Wealthier Nation’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” 2020 presidential candidate former HUD Secretary and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro (D) reacted to the Trump administration’s new immigration rules by stating that President Trump “wants a whiter, wealthier nation.”

Castro said, “What it looks like is that this administration is not just against undocumented immigrants, it’s also against legal immigrants. And on top of that, it seems to only want immigrants that look a certain way. I believe what they’re looking for are, it seems like, well-to-do immigrants from some European countries. … Before 1924, people could come to this country — we didn’t have the same system of immigration laws that we have now, and a lot of those folks…came here with nothing, and yet, and I think this is a very important point, Ali, a lot of those folks helped build the great nation that we have today.”

He added, “I think the point that needs to be asked is, why is Donald Trump so interested in cutting off this generation of immigrants? And it goes back to what he’s displayed from the beginning of his political career, from birtherism, to the way he started his campaign, to those comments about the Mexican-American judge, to his comments about Ilhan Omar and her colleagues. He wants a whiter, wealthier nation. That’s what he’s interested in.”

