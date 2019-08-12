Kamala Harris: Trump Didn’t Pull the Trigger in El Paso — But He Tweeted Out the Ammunition

Sunday in an interview with The Des Moines Register, 2020 presidential candidates Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said President Donald Trump did not “pull the trigger,” at the mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas but he has been “tweeting out the ammunition.”

Harris said, “I, as a prosecutor, I prosecuted hate crimes. As the Attorney General of California, where I ran the second largest Department Justice in the United States, I on an annual basis published the Hate Crime Report. So I will tell you this stuff is not new in our country. It certainly predates the election of Donald Trump, but it has also increased under Donald Trump. He has been fueling the flames of hate. I said recently on the issue of El Paso, you know, no, when people ask me is he responsible for these killings? Well no he obviously didn’t pull the trigger but he sure been tweeting out the ammunition.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN