Zerlina Maxwell: If You Support Trump, You Are ‘Supporting Racist Policies’

Monday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” network political analyst Zerlina Maxwell declared those who support President Donald Trump “caging brown babies” were “supporting racist policies.”

When asked if there is a distinction between Trump’s “clearly racist language” and his supporters, Maxwell said, “Well, they need to speak truth to power, and I do not see a distinction. If you are supporting a president that is caging brown babies and you are okay with that, then I’m sorry, that is supporting racist policies, and that is not distinct from supporting a racist president. I think that often we try to get into this semantic game because people take the label of racist so personally as if I’m saying that you’re a terrible human and that you’re evil.”

She added, “What I’m saying is that often white Americans need to place themselves in the shoes of people of color and think about how it feels to hear your president say that everyone coming from Mexico is a rapist and murderer and that a black person coming from the continent of Africa is coming from a shit-hole country or that black people that are arrested by the police should not be treated nicely as if Eric Garner is not dead today because he was choked on camera and no one got in trouble except the person that filmed that.”

