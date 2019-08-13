BBC’s Kay: Trump Immigration Policy ‘Is About Keeping America White’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” BBC World News America anchor Katty Kay said the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli’s announcement of new immigration rules was an attempt to keep “America white.”

Kay said, “This is all about 2044 when America becomes a minority white country. A bit like King Cnut, the Trump administration is desperately trying to stop the tide of that. Stephen Miller came into the White House wanting to target illegal immigration yes, but wanting also right from the beginning of this administration to target legal immigration to try to make America in the image that the Trump administration would like to have it which is majority white. We know they have spoken about taking Norwegians and not people from African or Hispanic countries. This is about race. This is about keeping America white. It’s not about the welfare, taxes or economics.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN