Bullock: DNC’s Debate Criteria Allowed Steyer ‘to Buy a Spot’ – ‘Less Inclusive Than Republicans’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” 2020 presidential candidate Montana Governor Steve Bullock (D) criticized the DNC’s debate criteria by saying they allowed fellow 2020 Democrat Tom Steyer to “buy a spot on the debate stage” and are “less inclusive” than the Republican Party’s criteria from the previous presidential election.

Bullock said, “I think the DNC rules were well-intentioned, but what it really has done is allowed like a billionaire to buy a spot on the debate stage. Tom Steyer just spent $10 million to get 130,000 donors. We’re getting to the point where, as — we’re spending money online, as opposed to actually talking to voters. The Republican Party all throughout the year before, 2015, had a 1% threshold. It’s a rough day when Democrats are less inclusive than Republicans.”

