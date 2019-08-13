Dem Rep. Tim Ryan: ‘Ground Shifting’ Under Trump, McConnell on Gun Control

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) argued that the ground “was shifting underneath” President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on gun control.

Ryan said, “The legislation we have at the Senate has the support of 80 to 90% of the American people, over 70% of hunters and gun owners support a universal background check. This is appalling that Mitch McConnell wouldn’t go back to Washington, D.C., call the Senate back, pass these two pieces of legislation. What we have to do is from without, there are a bunch of rallies this week, a big one in Cleveland, Ohio, with Moms Demand Action, and Everytown, and Sandy Hook, all of these groups are coming together. We have to apply the pressure from outside What Mitch Mcconnell and President Trump need to realize is the ground is shifting underneath them. There are Republicans. There are veterans. There are hunters who are all saying enough is enough.”

He added, “The bills in the Senate have the support of 90% of the American people; hunters, 70% to 80%. Hunters in the United States say universal background check. I don’t want somebody getting a weapon of mass destruction and walking into Dayton, Ohio, and annihilating people.”

