Rick Perry: 2020 Dems ‘Live in a Fantasy World’ When It Comes to Energy Policy

During Tuesday’s “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry took aim at the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates over their rhetoric on greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel companies.

Perry said the Democratic candidates are trying to “scare the American public into potentially voting for them” by spewing misrepresentations about climate change, but he said he does not think Americans will be “fooled” by it.

“I think they live in a fantasy world,” Perry declared. “Reality is that the United States is lowering emissions; one of the only countries in the world — [as] a matter of fact I think about all of the 194 that signed onto the Paris Accord, the U.S. is the one that’s leading the world in reducing emissions. That’s what they ought to be talking about.”

“It is fantastical when you think about the … misrepresentation of the truth that the Democrats are spewing out there,” he added.

