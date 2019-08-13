Stacey Abrams: RNC Going to Send Off-Duty Officers to Scare ‘Voters of Color’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams accused the Republican National Committee of planning to send off-duty law enforcement officers into minority neighborhoods to “scare voters, particularly voters of color.”

Abrams said, “We know that we also face foreign influence that is being denied by the White House, by the would-be tinpot dictator of Donald Trump, but also that Moscow Mitch is stopping voter rights legislation and election security legislation. But we also know they just lifted a consent decree that’s kept Republicans and the RNC from going into local communities and intimidating voters by having off-duty officers tell people that they are monitoring their votes.”

She added, “For the first time since 1981, the RNC will be allowed to cheat and lie and go into polling places and scare voters, particularly voters of color,” Abrams said. “Fair Fight 2020 is designed to anticipate all those challenges, but not just worry about them, work against them, and that’s what we learned from 2018. We cannot wait for the cavalry to come. We have to be the army, and we have to stand up now.”

