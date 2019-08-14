Gillibrand: ‘Reality of America Today’ Is It Is Not Safe to Go Shopping at a Walmart

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Live,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said until gun control is passed ib light of recent mass shootings “the reality of America today,” is “it’s not safe to go back-to-school shopping at a Walmart.”

Gillibrand said, “We can do things to protect Americans. We shouldn’t be able to live in a world where it’s not safe to go back-to-school shopping at a Walmart or where it’s not safe to go to a concert. That’s the reality of America today. We need to fight against gun violence in all its forms, and we need to come together as leaders to get things done now.”

