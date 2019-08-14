GOP Sen. Cotton: 2020 Dem Presidential Candidates ‘Have Truly Lost Their Mind’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Wednesday said the 2020 Demoratic presidential candidates “have truly lost their mind.”

Cotton went on “Fox & Friends” to discuss the candidates denouncing the Trump administration’s public charge rule and wanting to decriminalize illegal immigration, saying he does not see how their support of illegal immigrants helps their 2020 chances.

“We should not be admitting immigrants who can’t support themselves, who are going to go on welfare and take tax payer resources,” Cotton stated. “That’s been the law for over 100 years.”

He added, “The Democrats running for president, in my opinion, have truly lost their mind on some of these things. They are deranged by the president and they are rushing so far to the left that I can’t imagine they’re going to be successful next year.”

