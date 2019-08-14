McCarthy: King’s Remarks Show Why He Was Removed from Committees

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to Representative Steve King’s (R-IA) comments about rape and incest by stating that it isn’t the first time he’s had problems with something King has said and that his most recent comments demonstrate why King was removed from his committees.

McCarthy said, “I have a great deal of problems with that. This isn’t the first time I’ve had concerns with what Steve King has said. Earlier in this Congress, there are things that Steve King said that I do not believe the party of Lincoln would stand for, and, as a united conference, we actually removed Steve King from his committees inside Congress, and I think this just continues to show why that action was taken.”

