MSNBC’s Katty Kay Doubles Down: White House Wants to Keep America a ‘Majority White Country’

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” guest host Katty Kay echoed her remarks from a day earlier and suggested in wake of the proposed public rule charge, a regulation where legal immigrants would be less likely to secure a permanent residency in the United States if they have used any forms of welfare in the past, that the Trump administration’s immigration policies are meant to prevent a “demographic change” in the country.

According to Kay, the White House wants to keep America “a majority white country.”

“It’s purely, isn’t it, about trying to keep America the way that this White House would like it to be in the face of demographic change and that is a majority white country and they know that that’s changing?” Kay asked PBS and network contributor Yamiche Alcindor.

Alcindor argued government assistance programs were created as “bridges to the American Dream.”

She added, “[T]he idea that now the government is saying, look, if you ever use these programs that were there for a bridge, we’re going to hold that against you, goes against basically exactly what these programs were made to do.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent