Scaramucci: Trump ‘Sweating Like a Pig,’ Totally ‘Going Off the Rails,’ ‘Nervous Wreck’

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called President Donald Trump a “nervous wreck.”

Scaramucci said, “I think they need to say it’s personal because the president came after me, okay. But it’s about demagoguery for me. I told my wife, I can defend nine out of ten things related to the president maybe eight out of ten, but a demagogue needs a blind obligation to loyalty … This guy is obviously not normal.”

He continued, “This guy is obviously — he is using the presidency. He has done it to you, Maggie, me. He is using the presidency to bully his flow citizens. It’s a disgusting act one of the most anti-American things a people can do is bully people.”

He added, “But it’s demagoguery and, okay he is a proven demagogue and obviously going off the rails now. He is a totally unstable, nervous wreck. Last night, sweating like a pig. Let’s just call it for what it is. He’s gotta go.”

