Beto O’Rourke on TX Senate Run: ‘That Would Not Be Good Enough’

Thursday in El Paso, TX, 2020 presidential hopeful former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) shut down speculation that he would run for the U.S. Senate in Texas if his presidential run is not successful.

O’Rourke said, “There have even been some who have suggested that I stay in Texas and run for Senate, but that would not be good enough. That would not be good enough for this community, that would not be good enough for El Paso, that would not be good enough for this country.”

He added, “We must take the fight directly to the source of this problem. That person who has caused this pain and placed this country in this moment of peril, and that is Donald Trump.”

