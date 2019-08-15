Dem Rep. Fudge Endorses Kamala Harris for President — ‘No One Better to Make the Case Against’ Trump

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) announced she was endorsing Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as a candidate for the office of President of the United States.

Fudge told “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist that Harris was the best positioned to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

“I’m supporting Kamala Harris,” Fudge said. “First off, I think that she is an excellent candidate. I think there’s no one better to make the case against number 45 than Kamala Harris. I think she is positioned well right now and she’s just going to continue to do better. I’m excited about it.”

She explained that Harris offered a fresh face and was an African-American woman, which influenced her decision she said.

“There are a number of things,” she replied. “One is I think she is a person that has a kind of energy and she’s a new fresh face. She is someone when they meet her, they like her. And I think she is going to continue to move up in the polls. And of course, she is an African-American woman. So that is very, very important to me as well.”

Fudge said her endorsement was not about former Vice President Joe Biden’s shortcomings. She went on to tell The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart that African-American women are a reliable Democrat voting bloc, which will have a say in determining the presidential nominee of the party.

