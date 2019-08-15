Klobuchar on Israel Ban of Omar and Tlaib: Trump Is ‘Exporting Intolerance’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that while she doesn’t agree with the rhetoric of Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Israel, banning them isn’t something “a great democracy” should do and that President Trump “is literally exporting intolerance.”

Klobuchar said, “I’m a strong supporter for Israel. I believe that they are a beacon of democracy in the Mideast, but you know what a democracy, a great democracy should do? A great democracy allows for vociferous debate on issues, that is true, but they don’t shut out American elected congresswomen from visiting. And that’s what they did. And the president, in precipitating this with his tweet, again conducting foreign policy by tweet, which will end when I’m president, is just the worst. He is literally exporting intolerance. And I’m glad that the major Jewish organizations have come out against this, and said, while they don’t agree with the words, as I do not either, of these congresswomen on this subject, you don’t ban them from visiting Israel. That makes you weaker, not stronger.”

