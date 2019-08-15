McCarthy on the Antisemitism ‘Growing Around the World’: ‘We Haven’t Seen Something Like This Since the 1930s’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appeared on location in Israel to discuss that trip he was on with a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

McCarthy told host Bret Baier that he and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) wanted to show those members the threats from Hezbollah to Israel.

The California Republican was also asked about the absence of any members of “The Squad” on the trip, which is the foursome of freshman Democrat members led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), which have embraced the so-called Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

“If you look at it, they did not come on the trip with their colleagues,” McCarthy said. “Secondly, if you look at the antisemitism that has been growing around the world, we haven’t seen something like this since the 1930s, and the actions that they have taken in Congress itself, whereas the Senate passed S-1. It’s the anti-BDS. It’s the stopping of the boycott, divestiture, and sanctions against Israel. That bill passed the Senate overwhelmingly. Chuck Schumer not only voted it, he cosponsored it.”

“But when it came to the House, they couldn’t pass the bill,” he continued. “They moved a resolution, and much of that was to do about this new movement of this new socialist democrat. And look at what Bernie Sanders, look at Kamala Harris, wouldn’t even go to the AIPAC meeting this year inside Washington, unheard of in the process that’s been going forward. There’s a number of Democrats that still stand with Israel, but this new socialist democrat group has a much different belief.”

