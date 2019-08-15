MSNBC’s Jason Johnson: Trump’s ‘Squad’ Attack ‘Promoting White Nationalism Abroad’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” network political analyst Jason Johnson said President Donald Trump tweeting that Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) should be denied entry into Israel was the president “promoting white nationalism abroad.”

Johnson said, “What worries me about this is this is blocking, this is sort of promoting white nationalism abroad, in getting another country to buy into it. What happens when he decides not to let people back? That’s the next step. You literally will have members of Congress who can’t come back.”

He added, “The United States gives billions of dollars in aid to Israel every year. Everyone from our Congress should be allowed to go there and conduct a fact-finding mission. So it’s disappointing that Israel allowed this to happen because they have every right to be here. It’s disappointing that this president has engaged in a typical white nationalist garbage he engages in, and our country as a whole needs to see this as a warning sign that if the president starts blocking people from doing their federal jobs, he will not stop at our border.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN