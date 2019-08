While speaking to reporters on Thursday, President Trump reacted to the remarks by Representative Steve King (R-IA) about rape and incest by saying, “certainly, it wasn’t a very good statement.”

Trump said, “I don’t know the situation with Steve King. It looked like — I read a statement that supposedly he made. I haven’t been briefed on it, but certainly, it wasn’t a very good statement.”

