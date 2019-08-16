Al Sharpton: Trump in a ‘Cloudy Area’ Mentally

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump’s behavior showed the “cloudy area he is in mentally.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Let’s go there because “The New York Times” did. I read this in the open, but I will read it again. The speech, as Phil Rucker said, typically rambling, veering on and off script, seemingly at he repeated points, he had already made earlier in the evening as if he did not remember already making them. And I have been on jury duty so let me enter that into evidence, alongside of a couple of other things. David Brooks reported in 2017 that a bunch of Republicans came out of a meeting with Donald Trump explained some signs that were similar to the early stages of Alzheimer’s. You’ve got reporting I think from Phil’s newspaper, from Axios and other places that in and out of the rooms people either disparagingly or affectionately are saying at an increased clip, he’s crazy.”

Sharpton said, “When you look at the fact that grandpa is not sitting home reading the paper, but he’s on the front page of the paper and grandpa has the football with the nuclear bomb mechanisms near him, this is frightening.”

He added, “We’ve been hearing over and over again he’s losing it. And I think what is driving this, even more, Nicolle is that with the economy fearing to be headed at least downward, if not a recession, and you have England and other problems in Europe, it drives him further into whatever cloudy area he is in mentally.”

