CNN’s King: Netanyahu Looked Like ‘Trump’s Puppet’ with Tlaib, Omar Ban

Friday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” host John King said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looked “like President Trump’s puppet yesterday,” for denying Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) entry into his country after the president suggested he do so in a tweet.

King said, “The fascinating thing to me, Netanyahu like President Trump, Netanyahu’s calling card has always been strength. He looked like President Trump’s puppet yesterday. He looked weak yesterday. Does that impact the elections a couple of weeks away in Israel? Does it help him? Does it hurt him? He clearly thinks this is somehow to his benefit. We shall see.”

