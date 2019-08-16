Lieberman: ‘Serious Mistake’ for Israel to Ban Omar, Tlaib

Friday, former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT) commented on Israel barring Congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering the country.

Israel has since allowed Tlaib to enter the country to visit her family, but Lieberman said in an interview on CNN’s “New Day” that initally banning both Democratic congresswomen “was a serious mistake” because it goes against the values of both the United States and Israel.

“I think it was a serious mistake because it’s contrary to the values of the state of Israel, the valuesof the United States of America, which have been the underlying foundation of our relationship,” he told host John Berman.

He added, “This gives exactly the wrong impression of Israel for the wrong reason.”

