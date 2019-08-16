Maher: ‘BDS Is a Bullshit Purity Test’ for People Who ‘Slept Through History Class’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher blasted the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement as “a bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke, but actually slept through history class.”

Maher said, “BDS is a bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke, but actually slept through history class. It’s predicated on this notion, I think it’s very shallow thinking, that the Jews are — in Israel, mostly white, and the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied, forget about the intifadas and the suicide bombings and the rockets and how many wars.”

