MSNBC Guest Tiffany Cross: ‘I Highly Doubt’ Anybody at a MAGA Rally Can Find Greenland on a Map

Friday on MSNBC’s “Live,” The Beat DC managing editor Tiffany Cross said she doubted any attendees at a Trump rally could find Greenland on a map while discussing reposts that President Donald Trump inquired about the U.S. buying Greenland.

Cross said, “You know, I’m a little concerned when I hear the descendants of colonizers taking land from indigenous people. You know the Inuit people have been there for centuries and we’re very flimsily talking about taking their autonomous land. I don’t know if you remember in May 2018, Donald Trump talked about the white settlers that came here and tamed the continent. So I think we know how he feels and views this space and that’s a concern particularly for the people there.”

She added, “And I wonder you know this is something you know his supporters are like just blind followers of his and I wonder when this becomes a talking point of his on the campaign trail, can anybody at the MAGA rally point out Greenland on a map? I would be very interested and curious to see. Or tell us what kind of government Greenland is or who the indigenous people are. I highly doubt it. I think when you have a lack of understanding of global diplomacy, you can easily throw out these asinine ideas and have, you know, the sheep following the wolf.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN