MSNBC’s Vance: Trump ‘Remedy Is the 25th Amendment’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network contributor and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance said the “remedy” for President Donald Trump’s behavior was the “25th Amendment.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Let’s go there because The New York Times did. I read this in the open, but I will read it again. The speech, as Phil Rucker said, typically rambling, veering on and off script, seemingly at he repeated points, he had already made earlier in the evening as if he did not remember already making them. And I have been on jury duty so let me enter that into evidence, alongside of a couple of other things. David Brooks reported in 2017 that a bunch of Republicans came out of a meeting with Donald Trump explained some signs that were similar to the early stages of Alzheimer’s. You’ve got reporting I think from Phil’s newspaper, from Axios and other places that in and out of the rooms people either disparagingly or affectionately are saying at an increased clip, he’s crazy.”

Vance said, “You know, there’s pervasive reporting and disregard, and if it was grandpa, you would probably take him to see a neurologist or someone who specializes in geriatric medicine. That hasn’t happened here that we know of.”

She added, “The remedy is the 25th Amendment, and that requires an intact cabinet which Trump does not have, whether by design or not, most of the cabinet is acting and there’s no will to take that on in any event.”

