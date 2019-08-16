Susan Del Percio: Trump Telling Israel to Ban Omar, Tlaib ‘Despicable’

Republican political analyst Susan Del Percio reacted on Friday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC to President Donald Trump advising Israel to ban Congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from visiting their country.

Del Percio said it “broke” her heart to see Trump tell Israel not to let the Democratic congresswomen in, calling it a “despicable” and “insecure” move.

“[T]his is a play out of Donald Trump’s playbook, because Benjamin Netanyahu, who is up for reelection in September, knows that Donald Trump is more popular in Israel than he is right now,” Del Percio told host Joe Scarborough. “You know, Donald Trump is also more popular in Israel than he is in this country right now. So, this just kind of works for everyone, unfortunately, on the political front — so they think.”

She continued, “But this day, too, Joe, broke my heart when I heard this, because how is it that the president of the United States says to Israel, ‘Do not let two members of Congress in?’ That is despicable. It shows how weak he is, how insecure this president is, how feeble, frankly, he is that he has to go after these two women, because he’s afraid of talking about the economy or other issues that are plaguing this country. This is what he does, and it’s just wrong. And as far as Israel’s response, I mean, we read that quote from the ambassador saying that out of respect to the U.S. Congress, does this mean that Israel no longer respects the United States Congress? Because that would be equally disturbing.”

