Whitehouse: Democrats Engage in ‘Way Too Much’ Purity Testing

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) criticized Democrats for apologizing too much and engaging in needless purity tests.

Host Bill Maher brought up the advice he has given Democrats, such as going on Fox News, a piece of advice Whitehouse agreed with while praising the FNC appearances of Representative David Cicilline (D-RI).

Maher then referenced his advice that Democrats should stop apologizing all the time, to which Whitehouse replied, “Correct.” Whitehouse added that the party has “Way too much” purity testing.

