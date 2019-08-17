Casey: McConnell Should Call Senate Back, Universal Background Checks Should Be ‘First Priority’

Public officials can’t continue to simply offer thoughts and prayers while lives are lost and families and communities are destroyed because of legislative inaction. We need action. @SenateMajLdr McConnell should call the Senate back to Washington — @SenBobCasey pic.twitter.com/HleqcktuZA

During Friday’s Democratic Weekly Address, Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to bring the Senate back into session to vote on gun legislation and stated that universal background checks should be the top priority.

Casey said, “The majority leader should call the Senate back to Washington to debate and vote on gun violence legislation. Now, our first priority must be the universal background check legislation that was passed by the House in February. But there are other common sense bills in the Senate that we should debate and vote on, including limiting the size of magazines and banning military-style assault weapons.”

