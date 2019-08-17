Dem Rep. Cohen: Taking Action Against Israel’s Ambassador on the Floor Is a Bad Idea

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends with Alex Witt,” Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) reacted to a report that House Democrats are considering a statement of no confidence against Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer over Israel’s ban of Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) by stating that taking action on the House floor against Dermer is a bad idea.

Cohen said, “I haven’t heard anything about it. I’m not sure what their logic is. … I don’t think going to the floor is a good idea. I think it divides the Congress. It divides the Democrats. It heightens the issue. It gives Trump something to work on. We need to be concerned about removing Trump, and the Israelis need to be concerned about removing Netanyahu.”

Cohen also stated that it is reasonable to request an investigation into the actions of U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman with regards to the ban.

