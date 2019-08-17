Escobar: ‘Un-American’ That McConnell Won’t Allow Debate on Gun Legislation

While speaking to CNN on Saturday, Representative Veronica Escobar (D-TX) stated that it is “un-American” that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) won’t bring up gun legislation in the Senate.

Escobar said, “It is absolutely unreal to me that common sense, bipartisan legislation won’t even hear debate on the Senate side. It is un-American. What Senator McConnell has done is essentially silenced millions of Americans. One man has the power to silence millions. It’s unjust, un-American, unfair, and it’s deadly. For people like those of us who live in El Paso, Texas, these laws are a matter of life and death.”

