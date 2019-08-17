FNC’s Pirro: AG Barr’s Handling of Epstein Investigation ‘Will Impact Our Faith in the American System of Justice’

During her Saturday broadcast’s “Opening Statement,” host Jeanine Pirro argued an emphasis most be put on the prior legal dealings of the now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein, who died in an apparent suicide earlier this month.

Pirro called for Attorney General William Barr to give scrutiny to former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta’s handling of a 2007 plea agreement with Epstein he made while U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

She said Barr’s handling of this would impact the public’s view of the “American system of justice.”

“The only way to break this case is to bring those in power to their knees before the federal government,” Pirro said. “Bill Barr must monitor this case very closely. We already know Epstein was able to walk because of a U.S. Attorney who at best was more interested in his career than doing justice, and at worst was bought and a pawn of high-powered defense attorneys. Mr. Barr, the American people await your decision. That decision, Mr. Barr, will impact more than just the Epstein case. It will impact our faith in the American system of justice.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor