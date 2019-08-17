Lewandowski: If I Run, I’ll ‘Destroy’ Shaheen, ‘Time for a New Voice in NH’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski said that if he runs for Senate in New Hampshire, he’ll “destroy” Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). He added, “It’s time for a new voice in New Hampshire.”

Lewandowski said, “They’re afraid of me because they know they can’t control me, and they’re afraid that if I get in this race, not only am I going to win, I’m going to destroy Jeanne Shaheen. Because she has failed the people of New Hampshire. She didn’t vote for Neil Gorsuch. She didn’t vote for Justice Kavanaugh. She didn’t vote to defund sanctuary cities. She doesn’t vote — she only votes in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. That’s not how the people of New Hampshire think. It’s time for a new voice in New Hampshire.”

