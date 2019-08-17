Moulton: U.S.-Israel Relationship Will Be ‘More of a Fight’ Inside Congress

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Up,” 2020 presidential candidate Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that the U.S.-Israel relationship will be “more of a fight” within Congress because President Trump is making the relationship into a “more partisan” issue.

Moulton said, “[T]he fact that the president is essentially succeeding in trying to make it more partisan, is dangerous. It’s dangerous for us. It’s dangerous for Israel. Israel remains one of our oldest and closest allies in the Middle East, our one democratic ally in the Middle East. And that’s a relationship that we need to maintain. But will it be more of a fight in Congress? I’m sure that it will be. And it’s yet another way in which Donald Trump is failing in his fundamental duty as commander-in-chief, to keep us safe.”

