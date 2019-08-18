Bernie Sanders Vows to Go to ‘War with White Nationalism and Racism’ as President

We will go to war with White Nationalism. pic.twitter.com/HVtDI0eweQ

Saturday at the Young Leader’s Conference in Atlanta, 2020 presidential hopeful, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) pledged to go to war against white nationalism and racism if he wins the presidency.

Sanders said, “I’m Jewish. My family came from Poland. My father’s whole family was wiped out by Hitler and his white nationalism. Too many people have fought over the years. Too many people have died against racism to let it resurface and flourish in America.”

He continued, “We will go to war with nationalism and racism in every aspect of our lives.”

He added, “When we combat white nationalism, and when we combat racism, we are going to use all the laws in our power.”

