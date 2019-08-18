Beto O’Rourke: ‘We’ll Lose America’ If Trump Stays in Office

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” 2020 presidential hopeful former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) predicted if President Donald Trump won a second term, “we’ll lose America.”

O’Rourke said, “There is a concerted, organized attack against immigrants, against people of color, against those who do not look like or pray like or love like the majority in this country. And this moment will define us one way or another. And if we do not wake up to it, I am convinced that we’ll lose America, this country, in our sleep. And we cannot allow that to happen.”

He added, “Yes, Democrats have to address those issues and deliver on those issues, but we also have to call out the existential threat, to use the word you just employed, that Donald Trump represents right now. Not only are we going to lose more live, I’m confident that we will lose this country and our democracy the longer he says in office. So that is the urgency behind what I’m talking about.”

