Bullock: Trump Is Using Immigration to Rip This Country Apart

On this weekend’s broadcast of  “Fox News Sunday,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Montana Governor Steve Bullock (D) criticized President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Bullock said, “What I disagree with is we are using the immigration to essentially divide this country.”

He added, “As a democrat I am for border security. I’m for figuring out comprehensive immigration reform. I do think this president is using immigration to not only rip families apart but this country apart.”

