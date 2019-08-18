Buttigieg: Voting for Trump Is ‘Looking the Other Way on Racism’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg said Americans who voted for President Donald Trump were “looking the other way on racism.”

Tapper asked, “You told me on this show two weeks ago that you believe President Trump is a white nationalist. Given that, do you think that it’s a racist act to cast a vote for President Trump in 2020?”

Buttigieg said, “Well, at best, it means looking the other way on racism. I think a lot of people are wondering what kind of deal even that is supposed to be. You know you look at what he said in that rally. You have no choice but to vote for me. And if you look at the numbers, basically what he’s saying is, ‘all right, I want you to look the other way on the racism, tolerate the negativity, accept the instability of my administration because I’m going to deliver for you job growth almost as good as the Obama years.’ That’s what his argument amounts to now. It’s part of the reason why he’s unpopular.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN