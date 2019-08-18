Dem Rep. Haaland: Trump Lashing Out at Warren Because of Her Success on Campaign Trail

Representative Deb Haaland (D-NM) on Sunday was asked about President Donald Trump renewing his mockery of 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for her claims of being a Native American.

Haaland suggested Trump, who jokingly calls the senator “Pocahontas,” is going after Warren because not only is he “failing,” but also because of her success on the campaign trail.

“[Trump] is failing,” Haaland explained on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC.” “He’s behind in so many states right now, so, of course, he’s lashing out. that’s the only thing he knows how to do. He doesn’t necessarily have any intelligent words to … object to what the senator is doing, the success she’s having on the campaign trail, the amazing way that she is able to convey her campaign message, which is why she is rising in the polls, so he lashes out.”

She concluded, “It’s what I expect from a racist president.”

