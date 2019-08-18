Gillibrand: Shrinking Trump Is ‘Unwilling to Stand Up to Other World Leaders’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 presidential candidate, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said President Donald Trump was “unwilling to stand up to other world leaders.”

Gillibrand said, “I think NAFTA 2.0 is a disaster. It’s going the harm our jobs. President Trump said no bad trade deals. Not only has he entered into them he started a trade war with China.”

She added, “President Trump is unwilling to hold anyone accountable. He’s unwilling to stand up to other world leaders. You’ve seen this with instance of Israel, seen it with China and Russia. He’s really shrunk in the face of his responsibilities, unwilling to actually lead and to ask other world leaders to support and protect human rights.”

