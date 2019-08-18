Hogan Gidley: Scaramucci Is Trying to ‘Profiteer Off of the Mocking’ of Trump

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “MediaBuzz,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley accused former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci of criticizing President Donald Trump to “profit.”

When asked about Scaramucci, Gidley said, “You can watch this town, Washington D.C. and you can watch New York City and it is coved with people who are trying to profit off of Donald Trump’s name. They’re considered persona non grata if they’re in Donald Trump’s orbit and support this president, but the moment they say something bad about the president, they all of a sudden become the toast of the town. I’ve seen it time and time again, it is instantaneous. When you have a chance to make money and profiteer off of the mocking, pushing against the present, people do it all the time, and in this instance it is no different.”

He added, “As soon as you come out of the administration, they still do not like you unless you’re willing to say something negative about this president. And when they do, they welcome you with open arms and push you to the highest order and promote your agenda because they want people that will join in their effort to destroy this president. And it seems like Anthony Scaramucci is one of those people now.”

