Kudlow: ‘There’s No Recession on the Horizon’

During an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow shot down the rumors of a potential recession on the horizon.

According to Kudlow, the United States economy is “in pretty good shape.”

“Well, first of all, I don’t see a recession at all,” Kudlow advised. “Second of all, the Trump pro-growth program, which I believe has been succeeding lower tax rates, big rollback of regulations, energy opening, trade reform, we’re going to stay with that. We believe that’s the heart of the free enterprise. We want an incentive-oriented supply-side economy, providing opportunities for everybody across the board.”

He continued, “I think we’re in pretty good shape, and I want to just say you know, we should not be afraid of optimism. I don’t know what it is, everybody wants to talk about pessimism, recession. … There’s no recession on the horizon. What’s wrong with a little optimism?”

